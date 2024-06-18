Plateau: OPHS arrests six bandits, recovers rustled cows, weapons

A special task force, Operation Safe Haven, has arrested six suspected bandits and recovered weapons and 47 rustled cows in Manguna, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Commander of OPSH, Major General Abdusalam Abubakar, disclosed this at the Eid-el-Kabir luncheon for troops.

At the luncheon on Monday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Abubakar, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said the feat followed intensified operations by personnel of the operation.

He said: As part of our resolve to completely eradicate banditry and criminal elements and ensure a successful farming season and security of lives and property, our intensified operations continue to yield results.

“This has led to recovery of different calibers of arms and ammunition in different parts of Plateau.

“Specifically on June 10, OPSH Tactical Team raided a suspected criminal hideout at Manguna village in Bokkos Local Government Area and during the operation, troops recovered one G3 rifle, two revolver rifles and one magazine with rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“We also recovered a quiver with 20 arrows and 47 herds of cattle, while a total of six bandits and cattle rustlers were captured with the rifles and ammunition.”

The Commander further stated that his troops also raided Pandam forest in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of the state and recovered various weapons and ammunition.

Abubakar said: Similarly on June 12, troops, acting on credible intelligence, conducted clearance operations at suspected bandits’ hideouts at Pandam forest in Qua’an.

“During the operation, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines and 13 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“Troops are currently sustaining operations in the area to intercept and neutralise the fleeing terrorists.”

Abubakar said that the troops also arrested 29 suspected members of a cult group known as Sara-suka, with fabricated rifles, pistols and other assorted dangerous weapons recovered in Jos.

The Commander, who thanked the personnel for their efforts, assured residents of the state of the operation’s readiness to secure their lives and property.