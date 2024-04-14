Plateau: One month after appointment, IGP redeploys CP, names replacement

Less than one month after his appointment, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the redeployment of the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Hassan Yabanet.

The redeployment of the CP came less than 24 hours after gunmen on Friday attacked two communities in the State.

During the attack, no fewer than 10 persons were killed in Mandung-Mushu and Kopnanle villages in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of the state.

Egbetoku replaced Yabanet with CP Emmanuel Adesina.

A statement, signed by the spokesman, Plateau State Police Command, said: “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has deemed it fit to post CP Emmanuel Adesina as Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, to take over from his predecessor, CP Hassan Steve Yabanet, who has been transferred to take over as CP Benue State Command.

“CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina is the 45th Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command. He hails from Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State.

“He holds a Bachelor of Science degree, BSc (Hons) in Sociology, from the University of Lagos, Akoka, in 1990.

“From there, he proceeded to the University of Ibadan for his Masters degree in criminology in 1991.

“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on May 18, 1992, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

“As a young officer, the Commissioner of Police has served with distinction in operational, investigative, and administrative capacities across various police divisions, zones, and state commands within the Federation, among which include Anambra, Kwara, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, and Benue States.”