Plateau military task force speaks on reported arrest of Sector Commander

The Special Military Task Force in Plateau State, Operation Safe Haven, has dismissed the report of the arrest of its Sector Commander in Bokkos Local Government Area in connection with the recent attacks in the area.

The OPSH is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau State and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi States.

The reaction to the reported arrest of the Sector Commander was contained in a statement issued by Captain James Oya, the Media Officer of the OPSH in Jos, the state capital, on Thursday.

Also Read:

Oya described the report as false, misleading and aimed at discrediting the efforts of the military and other security agencies in tackling the security challenges currently confronting the state.

He said: “The report is not only baseless but a deliberate attempt to malign the reputation of our gallant troops and undermine the efforts OPSH, intended to bring those responsible for the reprehensible acts to justice.

“OPSH, a multi-agency security initiative, has been steadfastly addressing the recurring security challenges in Plateau and environs.

“The dedication and commitment of our troops remain unwavering in ensuring the safety and security of the affected communities.

“We urge the public, individuals, groups, and all stakeholders to support our troops by providing actionable information that will aid in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and security to the region.

“We also urge the public to disregard the misleading and false information being circulated, as it is designed to serve the selfish interests of its purveyors.”

The Media Officer advised Plateau State residents to desist from spreading inaccurate and misleading stories, particularly those that concern national security.

“National security is a collective responsibility, and the efforts of all well-meaning citizens are crucial in enhancing our nation’s security,” he added.

Oya said that the OPSH and other security agencies remain resolute and committed to ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.