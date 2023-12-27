Plateau Massacre: Akpabio condoles Governor Mutfwang 

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has condoled with the government and people of Plateau over the killing of about 155 persons in about 26 villages.

Akpabio said this in a condolence message to Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The first Senator’s message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Akpabio said: “My heart bleeds at the barbaric and well-coordinated attacks by supposedly human beings against the hapless and peaceful people of Plateau state. I condole with the governor, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, the government, and the people of the state over this tragedy.

”I sympathise, particularly with the bereaved families and I wish those who sustained injuries a quick recovery.

“While I pray to God to grant those who lost their lives eternal rest, I implore the security agencies to redouble their efforts in the quest to restore law and order and track down the assailants to face the full weight of the law”.

He promised that the National Assembly would provide the necessary legislative support to the security agencies to be better positioned to face the enemies of the state whose stock in trade was to spill blood, destroy and cause disaffection among the people.

Akpabio added: “What has happened in Plateau state is very unfortunate and it is simply unacceptable.

”I urge the security agencies to step up their operations and devise new methods in tackling these criminal and terrorist gangs.

“As the Chairman of the National Assembly, I promised that we shall do everything within our constitutional powers to support the security agencies in terms of appropriation, legislation and morals”.

Akpabio said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was committed to ending the insecurity that had bedevilled the nation.