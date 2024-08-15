Plateau lifts curfew imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis 

The Plateau Government has lifted the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis, following violent protests in the area.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor.

Bere said Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who ordered the lifting of the curfew, said that citizens can henceforth go about their lawful business without restrictions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the government on August 4 imposed a curfew following the looting of public and private assets by some hoodlums in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The miscreants hijacked the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest to perpetrate the criminal acts.

Bere said that the decision followed an advisory by security agencies on the now calm situation in the affected area.

“The decision to lift the curfew was reached after a review with security agencies; citizens can now resume their economic and lawful activities while maintaining public order,”he said.

Bere said that the governor, who thanked all the security agencies for effectively enforcing the curfew, promised to support their bid toward a peaceful Plateau.

He added that the governor also urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activity for prompt action.

