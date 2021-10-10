Plateau LG polls were appointments not elections – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has described Saturday’s local government election in Plateau State as appointments and rape of democracy.

John Akans, the party’s Publicity Secretary, said this in Jos on Sunday when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Fabian Ntung, Chairman, Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, who announced the results on Sunday, said the All Progressives Congress won all the 17 chairmanship and 325 councillorship seats in the elections.

Akans, however, told NAN that what were done were not elections but clearly selections and appointment of APC members.

He said the party’s next line of action would be made known on Monday.

PLASIEC had earlier barred the PDP from participating in the elections, citing a judgment some members of the party secured against the leadership of the party in the state.

The PDP challenged its exclusion at the elections at the High Court and the Court of Appeal, but lost at both levels.

In his reaction, Sati Bashir, APC’s State Secretary, said it was not a smooth exercise for the party as the party had challenges right from the commencement of the process.

He expressed happiness, however, that the process ended smoothly and his party was victorious.

Bashir said: “We are through with the elections and we are moving to the next level.

“The most important thing is that there hasn’t been any problem anywhere.

“There was no threat to peace in any part of the state and we are happy that all went well.”