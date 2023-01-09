Plateau LG Chair offers bursary awards to 300 students

Bako, at the disbursement of the funds Monday in Jos, the State capital said the initiative was to support the students to successfully complete their educational pursuit.

Each beneficiary received N20,000.

Bako said he experimented with the scheme on assumption of office in October 2021, with 100 students, adding that the beneficiaries were “randomly selected” from across the four districts of the area.

“In January 2022, I continued with the scheme by starting with the Plateau State University Bokkos.

“And in March, students of FCE Pankshin were also successfully screened and paid.

“Those of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and College of Agriculture Garkawa took their turns in June the same year.

“In the first one year of my administration, over 500 students of Mikang origin have benefited from the scheme.

“Today’s batch is for students of University of Jos, Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi and Veterinary Research Institute, Vom with 300 hundred beneficiaries,” Bako said.

The council boss said that the scheme was for all students of Mikang origin, not minding their political, religious and ethnic affiliations.

He commended the screening committee for doing a thorough job that produced the beneficiaries.

The Majority Leader, Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Daniel Nanlong, lauded Bako for coming to the aid of the students.

Nanlong, who represents Mikang State Constituency, urged the students to make judicious use of the funds.

The Chairman of the scheme, Joseph Makum, congratulated them and also advised them to use the golden opportunity to develop themselves.

The President, Mikang Students Association, Jessica Dole, who spoke on behalf of the benficiaries, thanked the council chairman for the kind gesture.

“It is not a right but a privilege that we will not forget in a hurry.

“We promise to make you proud,” Dole said.

