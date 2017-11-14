Plateau: Lawmaker seeks review of laws governing STF operations to check killings

The Member Representing Langtang North/South in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar, has frowned at the recurrent killings in some villages across Plateau State.

The lawmaker said a review of the laws governing the operations of the Special Task Force providing security in the state will checkmate the series of attacks in the state.

Lar, who made this position known during an interactive session with journalists over the weekend, condemned in totality the killings of innocent citizens in some communities, describing it as barbaric and inhuman.

Lai urged the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate and review the brutal murder of harmless civilians.

She applauded Governor Simon Bako Lalong for assuring Plateau State residents of bringing those perpetrators to face law.