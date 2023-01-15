Plateau Lawmaker predicts Tinubu will be Nigeria’s next president

A member of House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau) said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the forthcoming general elections.

Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau, said this Saturday in Pankshin.

The lawmaker, who spoke at a Town Hall meeting organised by a group ”Women for Gagdi”, said the presidential candidate of his party had everything to move Nigeria forward.

Gagdi, who called on his supporters to vote candidates of his party at all levels, said that the party had put all necessary modalities on ground towards winning the forthcoming general elections.

”As a party man, I call on all my supporters to vote me and vote any candidate in my party.

”As a politician who knows the political happenings, with access to some level of information as well as the strength of my party across the nation, I have no doubt that Bola Tinubu will be declared the next president of this nation,” he said

Gagdi called on those who planned to vote candidates of APC at the state levels and those of other political parties at the national level, to shelve their plans, insisting that with or without their votes, Tinubu would be president.

Convener of the group, Zakiya Zumunta, said that the group was established in 2021 with the aim of supporting and promoting all candidates of the APC at the National and State levels.

She explained that the Town Hall meeting was arranged to enable the women to interact and develop strategies toward the actualisation of its proposed door-to-door campaigns ahead of the general polls.

”We are here to strategise on ways to carry out our door-to-door campaign across all the nooks and crannies of this constituency for Bola Tinubu, Yusuf Gagdi and all the candidates of the APC.

”Our aim is to ensure that we sensitise women in this constituency and the state in general to the need to vote APC from top to bottom in the forthcoming elections,” she said.

The convener, who acknowledged that Gagdi had done a lot for women of the constituency, called on the lawmaker to do more for the growth and development of women, if re-elected.

Zumunta, however, called on the women, particularly registered voters, to take advantage of the ongoing distribution of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVCs) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collect theirs and vote during elections.