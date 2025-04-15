Plateau killings: We failed you – Mutfwang apologises to affected families 

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has apologised to victims’ families over the failure of government and security agencies to protect them and their properties.

This was as the communities in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) bury their loved ones killed by marauding gunmen.

In the Zikke community of the LGA, over 50 people were gunned down in the early hours of Monday, April 14, with houses razed.

Two weeks earlier, scores of people were gruesomely killed in the Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

During his visit to the Zikke community to commiserate with the people, Mutfwang admitted that the government has failed to protect them.

The governor, who spoke at the palace of the Paramount Ruler of the Miango community on Tuesday, begged the people of the state to forgive him, saying he’d been crying since the latest killings happened.

“I will tell you the truth: I have been crying since yesterday because I had trusted God that all the arrangements were put in place, that this will not happen again. We have made investments in security.

“But like all human arrangements, sometimes they fail. I want to admit that on Sunday night into Monday morning, we failed you. Please, forgive me,” Mutfwang begged.

The governor also urged the people not to relent in their efforts to secure their communities, provide vital information for intelligence gathering, and expose criminals’ antics.

The governor and the entourage also visited some of the families who lost their loved ones in the attack.

In his reaction, Ronku Aka, the Paramount Ruler of Irigwe land and the Brangwe of Irigwe, urged the government to help the communities by providing social amenities in the area.

