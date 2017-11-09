Plateau Killings: STF deploys more personnel to Rim-Dyem

The Military Special Task Force in Plateau State, Operation Safe Haven, said it had deployed more troops to Rim-Dyem village in Riyom Local Government Area of the state, following Tuesday’s night attack that claimed 11 lives.

The Spokesperson of the task force, Captain Adamu Umar, said this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Gunmen ambushed local marketers and killed eleven persons and severely injured four others in the village.

According to Umar, the entire area had been dominated by armed personnel to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

He said: “When we got wind of the attack, our men moved in immediately; unfortunately, before they arrived the scene the perpetrators had fled.

“But we have mobilised and deployed more personnel who are presently carrying out both foot and vehicular patrols.

“We are also carrying out aerial patrol using helicopters with a view to bringing down the perpetrators.”

The spokesperson said no arrest had been made, but assured that the task force would do all within its powers to track and arrest those behind the heinous act.

He appealed to the people of the town not to take the law into their hands but report any suspicious movements to the security agencies.

He also charged them to go about their normal activities without fear of any intimidation.