Plateau Killings: Sheath your sword, group urges warring factions 

A non-interdenominational group, Christian Conscience, has appealed to warring factions in Plateau State to sheathe their swords and stop the senseless and lingering killings in the state.

It spoke in an Easter message signed by its National Chairman, Dr. Yetunde Akinluyi, and the National Secretary, Rev. Kolawole Verrals.

The group in the statement urged the factions to allow peace to reign as well as allow Jesus, who is known for love and peace to intervene in the crisis.

In the statement made available on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Tunji Oguntuase, called on the warriors and their sponsors to allow Jesus Christ, who is an embodiment of love and peace, to rule the state.

Christian Conscience advised leaders to allow Christ’s virtues to always guide them by loving one and another while allowing the spirit of forgiveness to co-exist among them.

The statement reads in part: “When we emulate Christ, there will be peace and love rather than the politically induced senseless killing of innocent citizens. ‘Do or die’ has become the political song of our leaders.

“Rather than allow Christ to lead them, our political leaders are forcing themselves on the people, forgetting that only God anoints leaders.”

While decrying the incessant killings of Nigerians by bandits and herders, it urged the government to identify the sponsors of these hoodlums and bring them to justice.

It further called on the government at all levels “to avoid food shortage in the country. Government should provide adequate security for farmers to encourage them to go back to the farm”.

Quoting from the Holy Book, which enjoins us to abide with faith, hope and love, which Christ stands for, the group said Nigeria will be great in no distant future if we allow the will of Christ to direct our steps.

