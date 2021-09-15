Plateau killings: Reps Urge FG to redeem N10b pledge for victims’ resettlement

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the federal government to redeem its earlier pledge of N10 billion for the resettlement of victims of Plateau attacks and as well to also extend similar privileges accorded to victims of crises in the North-East and other parts of the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by the Chairman House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi.

The House also mandated the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant humanitarian agencies to, as matter of urgency, provide relief materials to the victims of the attacks, in order to assuage the sufferings of survivors.

It also mandated the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to lead a high-powered delegation to pay a condolence visit to the Government of Plateau State and commiserate with the governor on the lives and properties lost.

The House further mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to as a matter of urgency, conduct the by-election to fill the vacant seat of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, so that they could also have their voice back in the parliament.

The House also commended Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, for taking active steps that prevented the escalation of the reprisals that was imminent and also observed a minute silent in honour of victims of the recent killings.

While moving the motion, Hon Gagdi recalled that within the duration of their recess, a lot of ugly events bordering on the state of security of the people occurred.

The lawmaker lamented that scores of lives were lost with farmlands and properties worth hundreds of millions destroyed in various communities in Jos, Plateau State.

He said the House was aware that “these barbaric killings have caused a serious breach of peace in some parts of Jos and the said communities have no voice in the parliament to air their grievances, following the death of their representative, late Hon. Maitala Haruna, who died in an accident on 2nd April, 2021

The motion was unanimously supported by the lawmakers when put in to voice vote by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila who presided over the plenary.