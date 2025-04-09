Plateau Killings: IGP order deployment of assets, Tactical Squads

In response to the series of attacks and killings that have plagued some communities of Plateau State since March 28, 2025, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate and comprehensive deployment of tactical squads assets to the affected areas of the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to ACP Adejobi, this decisive action underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s resolve to restoring peace, ensuring the safety and security of all residents, and bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

He said Egbetokun has specifically tasked the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, to lead and coordinate this critical intervention with significant reinforcements, including additional units of highly trained tactical personnel, state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, Armoured Personnel Carriers, units of Police Mobile Force, helicopters, and specialised platoons from the Special Intervention Squad.

These resources, he stated, will be strategically deployed to conduct special operations aimed at effectively curbing the incessant attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area and surrounding communities, which have tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

The FPRO said: “The recent escalation of violence began on March 28, 2025, when some armed assailants launched a brutal attack in Bokkos, resulting in the deaths of some individuals and serious injuries to many others.

“This initial incident tragically marked the beginning of a series of attacks that have since claimed the lives of scores of people, leaving communities devastated and gripped by fear.

“Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the IGP has directed DIG Kwazhi and the deployed security forces to undertake a multi-faceted approach, focusing not only on suppressing the ongoing violence but also on proactively preventing future attacks.”

Adejobi said on arrival in Plateau State on Tuesday, DIG Kwazhi paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang.

During the meeting, the DIG conveyed the IGP’s sincere condolences to the affected families and communities, as well as to the entire people of Plateau State.

The meeting also served as an opportunity to assess the situation firsthand, delve into the root causes of the attacks, and collaboratively develop a sustainable, long-term solution to these senseless killings.

The FPRO added in the statement: “The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, remains fully committed to working in close collaboration with the Plateau State Government, community leaders, security agencies, and all relevant stakeholders to restore lasting peace and stability to the region.

“The NPF urges residents to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies, providing any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation and efforts to maintain peace on the Plateau.”

