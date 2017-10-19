Plateau killings: Gov. Bindow offers to broker peace between Fulani, farmers

The Adamawa State Governor, Muhammadu Bindow, has offered to broker peace between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Plateau State toward halting midnight attacks on rural communities in Miango.

Rural communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State have come under heavy attacks that claimed several lives in the last three weeks.

Among villages hit were Ncha, Taegbe and Ndizewron were 26, six and 29 persons were confirmed killed.

Bindow, who visited his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, to commiserate with him over the attacks, described the violence as “unacceptable”, and pledged to work with the governor to end the bloodshed.

He said: “As a governor of a state that hosts the leader of the Fulani worldwide, the Lamido of Adamawa, I am in a good position to intercede, if it is established that Fulani people are involved in the hostilities.”

Bindow said he was particularly saddened by the violence because he grew up in Plateau State and was an ex-student of Government Secondary School, Miango where the attacks were being carried out.

He said: “I will lead my brother, the Governor of Plateau, to the Lamido, for discussions.

“I will plead with the Lamido to visit the area to speak with the people, if need be.

“I don’t know where the Plateau problem came from, but we will join hands with you and do our best to ensure that the problem becomes a thing of the past.”

Bindow condoled Lalong over the death of his younger brother, Wummen, who he described as “very hardworking”, and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

In his response, Lalong appreciated Bindow for the show of affection, saying that the visit had strengthened the relationship between the two states.

He regretted that violence was returning to Plateau after two years of uninterrupted peace.

He said: “For 15 years, violence was our lot, but that was replaced by two years of stability before the recent incidences.”

He said that government was already leveraging on the prevailing peace to bring development to the people before the devil interrupted.

Lalong, however, said that the people of Plateau were determined to sustain the peace, and urged the residents to promptly report any suspicious persons or movement to the law enforcement agencies.