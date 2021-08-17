Plateau Killings: APC governors condole with Lalong

The Progressive Governors Forum has commiserated with Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State over the recent killings in the state.

On August 14, a massacre of commuters took place on Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area.

The chairman of the forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who led some members of the forum on a condolence visit to Lalong at Government House, Jos, on Monday appealed for peace in the state.

He described the massacre as sad and tragic and condemned the act, saying peace is critical for the sustenance of progress in any society.

“We are here to commiserate with you, to offer you encouragement and to pray for all those innocent souls who lost their lives, and to encourage you to be steadfast in your search for peace,” he said.

Bagudu condoled with the families of those who were directly affected by the incident, and prayed for speedy recovery for the injured and eternal rest for those who were killed.

He said irrespective of people’s status, the rule of law must be respected in order to have a peaceful society.

He commended religious leaders in the state for their united stance in condemning the massacre, adding that no religious or traditional institution encourages the wanton destruction of lives and property

Bagudu prayed for wisdom for Lalong and his team toward putting an end to the security challenges in the state.

He also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the incident affected all parts of the country since it involved people from different areas.

Responding, Lalong thanked the forum for its support, saying some suspects had been arrested and would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

He said some of the commuters were rescued while the injured were receiving treatment.

Lalong told the governors that he had earlier gone on an assessment tour to monitor compliance with the curfew he imposed on some local government areas.

He thanked President Buhari for the deployment of more security personnel in the state, saying surveillance helicopters were also in the state to monitor the situation.

The governor also thanked Governor Oluwarotimi Akerodolu of Ondo State for ensuring there was no reprisal attack as most of the commuters killed were from his state.

The governor also thanked religious leaders who condemned the act and appealed to their followers to maintain peace.

The delegation included Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Governor Muhammadu Baduru of Jigawa.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Dimeji Bankole, was also part of the team.

