Plateau state government on Wednesday hosted a historical Marathon Race, to commemorate the World International Widelife Day.

The event which is the first of its kind in the history of Plateau State focuses on the theme ”Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet”. In Africa, countries such as: Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe are organizing different events in commemoration of the International Wildlife.

The Acting General Manager Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Salome A. Bidda, states the great commitment government attached in the conservation of wildlife, promotion of sports and healthy lifestyle as well as the promotion of eco-tourism in the state which is in consonant with this year’s theme.

She commended the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong for pioneering the vision of repositioning tourism in Plateau State for the benefit of the state.

“Plateau State joins the rest of the World both public and the organized private sector in taking up the challenge of building inclusive societies for the co-existence of people, flora, fauna and the environment.

“The United Nations General Assembly in its quest towards achieving sustainability in the conservation of wildlife resources, in 2013 set aside 3rd March annually to create global awareness on the importance of conservation.

“Plateau State Government is hosting a Marathon race to encourage support for the conservation of wildlife species in our famous Jos Wildlife Park and Pandam Game Reserve.

“With the support of the Rescue administration in Plateau State, we are committed to annually roll out series of events to make Plateau the hub of Ecotourism in Nigeria.

“Today’s event enjoys the support and participation of athletes from different states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory as well as gallant men and officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigerian Police and other paramilitary organizations in Nigeria.

“We are also proud to acknowledge the support of public and private companies as well as individuals who are lovers of wildlife.

“To my dear athletes, l urge you all to display the spirit of sportsmanship because today, we run to save lives and build a state we can all be proud of”.

On his part, plateau state commissioner ministry of Tourism, culture and hospitality, Hon. Tanwakat Weli expressed government’s delight to host the great and historic event. He said, “In our dear State as part of our numerous steps in making Plateau State the foremost tourism destination in Nigeria and the World.

“Since the inception of the Rescue Administration on the Plateau, Tourism is one of the major pillars of the policy thrust of the administration that is geared towards harnessing the abundant potentials in the State for sustaining ecotourism and generating revenue for the State.

“Plateau State is blessed with the Jos Wildlife Park which is the largest manmade Zoological Park in Nigeria and a famous tourism destination in the State that houses both indigenous and exotic Wildlife species and other facilities for leisure and recreation for domestic and foreign tourists.

“It is our duty therefore as a Ministry and through the Plateau State Tourism Corporation to effectively manage the Park to achieve the aim in which it was established for.

“It is in the light of this, we are initiating innovative events and programmes like this in order to further strengthen conservation efforts and the over all promotion of ecotourlsm in the State”.