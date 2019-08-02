The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos has fixed August 22, for adoption of final written addresses in a petition filed by Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) of the PDP, challenging the declaration of Governor Simon Lalong of the APC, as winner of the Plateau Governorship election.

W.O. Ugwu, the tribunal secretary, on Friday disclosed the date to the News Agency of Nigeria in an interview.

NAN reports that the tribunal had August 15 for the adoption of final written addresses.

He said: “The Judges of the tribunal only called to tell me of the change in the date for adoption of written addresses by all parties involved in the matter.

“No reason has been giving to me as to the change in the date. The parties should take note of the change and do the needful.”

The secretary also called on the general public to also take note of the change in the date.

NAN reports that on Tuesday, July 30, the Justice, H.A. Saleeman, led tribunal had fixed Aug. 15 for adoption of the final written addresses by all parties involved in the Governorship tussle.