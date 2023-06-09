Plateau Governor suspends newly employed civil servants

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has directed the suspension of all appointments in the state civil service from October 1, 2022, saying it is indiscriminate, irregular and does not follow due process.

This is contained in a statement by Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA) to the governor, Gyang Bere.

The statement also directed all civil servants and/or persons appointed permanent secretaries from the month of January 2023 to revert to their previous positions.

“In light of the apparent flagrant abuse of Public Service Rules, non adherence to due process, indiscriminate and irregular employment in the state and local governments by the immediate past administration, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has directed as follows:

“All appointments into the State Civil Service made from 1st October 2022 to date are hereby suspended with effect from same date subject to review in line with due process.

“Those who have retired but are yet to vacate their offices or duty posts either because of extension or contract appointment are to hand over any government property in their possession and vacate office immediately.

“All civil servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“And all civil servants and or persons appointed permanent secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith,” the statement partly read.

It added that other measures and steps towards strengthening and building a result oriented civil service would be taken in due course.



