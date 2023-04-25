Plateau Governor-elect appoints Sun Correspondent as Media Aide

Plateau Governor-Elect, Caleb Mutfwang has approved the appointment of the State’s Correspondent of the Daily Sun Newspaper, Gyan Bere as Special Assistant on Media.

This announcement is contained in a statement issued by Abraham Yiljap, the Director of Media and Publicity, Mutfwang Campaign Organisation in Jos, the State’s capital.

He also announced that the governor-elect has approved the appointment of Moses Nwan, as Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties.

He said the appointments are with immediate effect.

Bere who had his first and second degrees at the University of Jos, is currently a PhD students with the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

On his own, Nwan, is a retired Permanent Secretary, former local government administrator and community leader