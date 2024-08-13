Plateau Government announces further relaxation of curfew

The Plateau State Government has again relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis following the violent protest in the area.

Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Bere revealed that Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who ordered further relaxation of the curfew, said there would now be free movement between 7am and 7pm effective Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that the government on August 4, 2024 imposed a curfew following the looting of public and private assets by some hoodlums in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The miscreants hijacked the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest to perpetrate the criminal acts.

Bere said that the decision followed an advisory by security agencies on the now calm situation in the area.

He said: “In light of the improved security situation in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau Government has further relaxed the curfew, effective Tuesday, August 13.

“Residents are now permitted to move freely for their lawful activities between 7am and 7pm daily until further notice.

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in consultation with security agencies, has authorised this relaxation.

“The adjustment is to allow law abiding citizens to continue with their economic activities while maintaining public order.”

Bere said that the governor, who thanked all the security agencies for effectively enforcing the curfew, revealed that the government would continue to review it as the security situation improved.

He added that Mutfwang also urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activity for prompt action.

NAN also reports that following the return of calm within Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdusalam Abubakar, withdrew all the troops earlier deployed to enforce the curfew in the state.

