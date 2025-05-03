Plateau gets new FRSC commander

The Federal Road Corps (FRSC) has appointed Olamide Mogaji as its Sector Commander in Plateau State.

Peter Longsan, the Public Education Officer of the corps in the state, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

According to Longsan, Mogaji replaced Maxwell Lede, who had been posted to Katsina State as Sector Commander.

The statement said: “Following the recent redeployment of some senior officers across some commands in the country, Mr Olamide Mogaji is the new sector commander in Plateau.

“Until his redeployment to Plateau, he was the Zonal Head of Administration in FRSC Zone 8, Kwara.

“Mogaji is a seasoned administrator who worked in various capacities and has held many sensitive positions in the corps.”

The Public Education Officer urged Plateau State residents to support and cooperate with the new Sector Commander towards ensuring a safe motoring environment in the state.

