Plateau further relaxes 24-hour curfew on Jos-Bukuru metropolis

The Plateau State Government has further relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Jos-Bukuru metropolis, following violent protests in the area.

Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Bere said Governor Mutfwang, who ordered the relaxation of the curfew, said there would now be free movement between 12pm and 6pm effective Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the government on Sunday imposed the 24-hour curfew on the Jos-Bukuru axis following looting of public and private assets by some hoodlums in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The miscreants took advantage of the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest to perpetrate the criminal act.

Bere said that the decision to relax the curfew was under advisement and with collaboration with the security agencies.

He said: “In light of the improved security situation in the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, the Plateau Government has further relaxed the curfew, effective from Thursday, August 8.

“Residents are now permitted to move freely for their lawful activities from 12pm to 6pm daily until further notice.

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in consultation with security agencies, has authorised this relaxation.

“He assured the public that the government will continue to make decisions in the best interest of the people.”

The spokesman said that the government would continue to review the curfew as the security situation improves.

Bere added that the governor also urged residents within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities for prompt action.

