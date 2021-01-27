The Plateau State University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities says the state government has funded only 20 per cent of completed and ongoing capital projects in the institution since inception in 2005.

Dr. Bentse Pamson, Chairman of the chapter, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos on Wednesday that ongoing and completed projects in the institution were funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

Pamson said: “Let the record be put straight.

“I stand my grounds that major ongoing capital projects at PLASU are all funded by TETFUND.

“Only about 20 per cent of all physical projects at the institution were executed by the Government of Plateau right from inception of the university in 2005.

“We never said we are not happy with TETFUND projects at our dear institution, but we will be happier if the state government has done tangible projects as compared to what the TETFUND is doing.”

Pamson also expressed happiness over government’s readiness to begin negotiation with the union with a view to resolving issues causing friction between the chapter and the government.

NAN reports that the union began an indefinite strike on January 15 citing poor infrastructure, lack of Governing Council, insecurity and poor funding as some of its grievances.

It said it was also angered at the inability of the state government to fund capital projects.

Pamson was reacting to a publication by Dr. Makut Macham, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Simon Lalong, entitled: “The much ado about TETFUND projects at PLASU.”

In the publication, Macham accused the union of being partisan, adding that its allegations were false and aimed at painting the current government in bad light.

The state government has constituted a negotiation committee headed by Izam Azi, the Head of Civil Service in the state, to look into the issues.