Plateau fixes date for LG election 

Plateau State has fixed October 9, 2024, as the date for the conduct of its local government elections.

The Chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission, Plangji Cishak, made this known on Wednesday during an ongoing meeting with leaders of political parties held at the commission’s headquarters in Jos, the state capital.

According to Plangji, the council poll would be conducted across the 17 local government areas of the state, which are currently under the management of Transition Implementation Committee Chairmen.

The chairman, who recalled his series of earlier engagements with the party stakeholders, said “Today, we are going to engage you in one of the most critical activities that we have been empowered as a commission to do: the management of elections.

“We are very critical to issue the notice of election for 2024 at this juncture.

“Under Section 64 of the Local Government Elections in Plateau, as part of our mandate and in compliance with Part 4, Section 16, Subsection 1 and 22, Subsection 1 of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) Law, 2016, and Section 197 (1 and 2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended in 2023, and the Electoral Act 2022, the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission wishes to notify the leadership of all political parties and the general public that elections shall be conducted in the 17 Local Government Councils of Plateau State on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Consequently, all prospective candidates are expected to obtain nomination forms in respect of the election into the offices of Chairmen and Councillors of the 17 Local Government Councils from PLASIEC Headquarters at Number 7, John Mark Sanchiro, Jos, from Thursday, 1 August 2024 to Monday, 5 August 2024, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.”

Plangji noted that campaign activities of political parties shall commence from Friday, 12 July 2024, as determined by the commission under the electoral act while the conduct of party primaries and resolution of disputes would take place between July 29, 2024, and August 8, 2024, as determined by the commission.

“Collection of Nomination Forms for Candidates by Political Parties will be from Friday, 9 August 2024 to Tuesday, 13 August 2024.

“Submission of Nomination Forms for Candidates by Political Parties is Wednesday, 14 August 2024 to Monday, 19 August 2024. See Section 23 of the PLASIEC Law 2016.

“Last Day for Campaigns by Political Parties is Monday, 7 October 2024, until 12 midnight, and Run-off/Supplementary Election, if any is Saturday, 12 October 2024,” he added.

The chairman urged all political parties and stakeholders to support and cooperate with PLASIEC to organize, undertake, and supervise a free, fair, credible, and transparent local government council election in the state.

