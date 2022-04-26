Plateau Commissioners buy Senate form for Governor Lalong

Plateau Commissioners have raised more than N60 million to purchase form for Governor Simon Bako Lalong to contest the Plateau south senatorial seat.

Chairman Plateau Commissioners’ Forum, Yakubu Datti, stated this on Tuesday in a statement.

He said Lalong has restored Plateau to its place of reckoning by promoting peaceful coexistence and developmental projects for the benefit of the common citizens.

The statement further explained as Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Lalong has promoted unity and accommodation in different spheres.

Datti claimed the senate seat will enable Nigerians to benefit from Lalong’s leadership potential.

He appealed to youths, women, elders, appointed and elected beneficiaries to join other stakeholders, who are meeting day and night to key into the victory train.

He stated they have concluded plans to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms with Prof Danladi Atu, the Secretary of the Government of the State (SGS) and Chief of Staff, Hon Noel Donjur on Tuesday in line with the APC guidelines released by the national Secretariat.