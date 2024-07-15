Plateau building collapse: NANS advocates for urgent infrastructure review

Sequel to the devastating school building collapse in Jos, Plateau State, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the government to prioritize the safety and well-being of students by ensuring that all educational institutions undergo integrity tests.

NANS President, Pedro C. Obi, made the call in a statement he personally signed on Monday, in Abuja.

He said: “This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the negligence and complacency that has plagued our educational system for far too long.

“We cannot continue to risk the lives of our students by ignoring the dilapidated state of our school infrastructure.”

Obi expressed condolences to the families affected by the tragedy and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“We demand a thorough and transparent investigation into the cause of this collapse, and those found responsible must be held accountable,” he said.

He also emphasized the need for stringent enforcement of building codes and regular inspections of school facilities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We cannot afford to wait for another tragedy to strike before we take action. The time to act is now”, he charged.

The call to action has sparked a nationwide conversation on the need for improved educational infrastructure, and officials have already begun taking steps to address the issue.

Reacting to the development, a government spokesperson said, “The Federal Government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students.

“We will work with state governments to conduct a comprehensive review of school infrastructure across the country, and take prompt action to address any deficiencies.”

Furthermore, NANS hailed the government’s prompt response to the crisis, and urged all stakeholders to come together to create a safer learning environment for Nigerian students.

“We are grateful for the government’s swift response, but we will continue to hold them accountable for ensuring the safety and well-being of our students,” said Obi.

