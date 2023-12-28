Plateau attacks: We lost nine members, others still missing — Baptist Church

Rev. Keoleh Saleh, the President, Baptist Conference in Plateau State, says the church lost nine of its members in the Christmas eve attacks in some communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The president disclosed this when he visited Dares community to witness the mass burial of the victims on Wednesday.

According to him, the deceased were members of the Nasara Baptist Church, Dares in Tanti Baba area of Bokkos.

Saleh, who described the incident as unfortunate, said the rescue operation was still ongoing as more members of the church were still missing.

He said: “We are here on behalf of the Nigerian Baptist Convention to see things for ourselves and participate in this mass burial.

“At the moment, we have lost nine of our members who are from Nasara Baptist Church, Dares.

“The President of Baptist Convention postponed our usual Christmas celebration to honour our fallen members.”

Saleh called on members of the church and all residents of the community to put their trust in God in spite of their current situation.

He also called on the Federal Government and the security agencies to intensify efforts toward addressing the circle of attacks, mindless killings and wanton destruction of properties in the state.

Earlier, Malla Majau, one of the eyewitnesses, told the News Agency of Nigeria that he lost his wife and son in the attack.

He said that the lifeless bodies of others were still lying in the bush and called on security personnel to recover the bodies for proper burial.

NAN reports that gunmen attacked 25 villages, killed 148 persons, destroyed 1, 290 houses, farmlands and other properties worth millions in the unprovoked attacks.

Eighty-eight persons sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently taking treatment in various hospitals in the state.