Plateau attacks: More bodies found inside bush, death toll now 155 — LGs Chairmen

The death toll from the attacks on Plateau State communities in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas has risen to 155, The Nation is reporting.

This was made known by the Chairman of the two council areas when they spoke exclusively with The Nation on Tuesday.

While the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Monday Kassa, said 20 more bodies had been found in the bush, that of Barkin Ladi LGA, Danjuma Dakil, said the death toll had risen from 17 to 30.

Also Read:

Kassa told The Nation on the telephone: “Up till to this moment, our people are still in the bush searching for missing ones.

“Today we have recovered more than 20 bodies from the bushes and the search is not over yet.

“The situation on ground now is not yet Uhuru.

“We are working tirelessly.

“Now as we are talking, the leadership of the Fulani are saying that they are going to talk to their people and so we want to take them by their words.

“We don’t have problems.

“We never launched any attack on them.

“They are the ones attacking and attacking and we don’t really understand why they are attacking us.

“The death toll now?

“Well the death toll from Bokkos local government now is 125.”

Dakil, who said the death toll had risen to 30 from the initial 17, also disclosed that there over 1,000 injured persons undergoing treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital.

He said when the hospital became overwhelmed, they had to “distribute the injured to several hospitals in Jos city.

“I’m pleased that the state governor has assured me of footing the medical bills of the injured.”

Dakil also disclosed that the state Governor, Caleb Muftwang, has contacted the National Emergency Management Agency for help, adding: “As I speak to you, NEMA is on its way to Bokkos.

“And after that, they will come to Barkin Ladi.”