Plateau attacks: IGP deploys DIGs, others to nab perpetrators

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a thorough investigation into the December 24 and 25, 2023 attacks on some communities in Plateau State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Egbetokun, according to Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, also ordered the immediate deployment of additional personnel and material resources to assist the local police authority and other security agencies to effectively manage the crisis and ensure the safety of affected communities.

He directed the Deputy Inspectors General, Force Criminal Investigation Department and Department of Force Intelligence to constitute a high-powered investigative team.

The IGP said the team should unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

According to him, the police and other security agencies are deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to tackle the lingering crisis in the state.

He enjoined the warring groups, residents and the entire people of the state to embrace peace, shun violence and unwarranted killings of innocent souls.

Egbetokun condemned the attack, describing it as not only barbaric but also reprehensible and inhumane.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families and other loved ones of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Plateau State.

The IGP pledged to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous act face the full wrath of the law.

He said the Nigeria Police Force would remain resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens.