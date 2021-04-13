The Plateau State House of Assembly has extended the tenure of four local councils caretaker committees of Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos North and Jos South for another two months.

Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba, said this in a statement by his Press Secretary, Bulus Atang, in Jos on Monday.

Ayuba said the renewal was with immediate effect.

He said: “The resolution to extend the tenure of the caretaker committees was taken at an executive session of the house.

“The action become necessary to avoid creating a vacuum in the governance of the local government councils, following the inability of the state Independence Electoral Commission to conduct election into the councils.

“However, the caretaker committee chairman of Jos South local council, Mr Dachung Yohanna Choji, has been relieved of his appointment with immediate effect.

“He is to handover to the caretaker committee’s secretary, who will be acting as the chairman, pending the appointment of the substantive chairman.”