Plateau Accident: PDP announces measures to mourn members

The Peoples Democratic Party has directed that party flags at the National Secretariat in Abuja be flown at half-mast among other measures in honour 16 members who died on Saturday in a motor accident in Plateau State.

The party revealed the measures in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Monday in Abuja.

He said the PDP family was grief-stricken over the ghastly motor accident.

Ologunagba said: Our hearts bleed.

“Our Party deeply grieves at the loss of these patriotic Nigerians who paid the supreme prize while gallantly devoting their lives in the quest with other compatriots to rescue our nation.

“The PDP mourns these courageous patriots who lost their lives in the pursuit of a better country with a purposeful leadership that cares for the wellbeing of all citizens, adding that they shall never be forgotten.”

Ologunagba said that in honour of those brave compatriots, PDP had directed that its flags at the National Secretariat in Abuja be flown at half-mast, while urging Nigerians not to relent in prayers for the nation at this crucial time.

Ologunagba commiserated with the families of the victims of the accident

He prayed to God to grant them to grace to bear the loss and to heal the injured and grant them speedy recovery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps in Plateau State confirmed the death of 16 persons with 83 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The FRSC said it was a lone crash involving a truck conveying PDP supporters from a campaign rally in Plateau Central Senatorial District.

The corps said the number of persons involved were 99: 16 people adult male lost their lives, while 83 sustained various degree of injuries.

Those injured, the corps said, were taken to hospitals in Panyam and Mangu towns by FRSC operatives of Pankshin Unit Command.