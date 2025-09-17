Plateau 2027: PDP dismisses APC National Chairman’s claim to install governor

The Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed as “mere ambition and rhetoric” a claim by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, that the APC will install a governor in the state during the 2027 general elections.

This came as a reaction to Professor Yilwatda’s comments during a live appearance on a radio programme in Jos on Tuesday.

The State PDP Publicity Secretary, Jonathan Amande, described the claim as “unrealistic and a misreading of the political mood in the State.”

Amande maintained that only the people of Plateau, not an individual or party hierarchy, can decide who governs them.

“While the PDP acknowledges that Professor Nentawe is free to dream and express his opinion, it is worth reminding him that producing the next governor of our dear State requires far more than mere ambition or rhetoric,” Amande said.

He highlighted the PDP’s long-standing presence and influence across Plateau, pointing to what it called “resilience, capacity, and commitment to service,” which have kept the party firmly rooted in the state’s political landscape.

According to Amande, the PDP maintains “solid structures across all wards of the Local Government Areas,” and boasts a “proven record of governance under the people’s governor, Caleb Mutfwang.”

The party stressed that leadership is not about personal aspiration but about broad-based acceptance and demonstrated capacity to win the confidence of the electorate, and “These are qualities that the PDP has consistently showcased through its people-centred policies and inclusive governance.”

Looking ahead to 2027, the PDP reaffirmed its commitment to unity, democratic consolidation, and sustained development in Plateau State, stressing that its priority is to strengthen internal cohesion, deepen engagement with citizens, and continue implementing policies that directly improve livelihoods.

“Our focus remains on strengthening our unity, consolidating democratic gains, and working closely with the people to ensure more progress and development in the State,” he added.

The Party also pledged to engage the electorate constructively in the run-up to the next election, emphasising fairness, accountability, and service delivery as guiding principles.

While acknowledging Professor Nentawe’s role as a stakeholder in Plateau politics, the Party urged him to recognise that leadership requires more than political ambition.

“The task of leadership goes far beyond personal aspirations. It requires broad-based acceptance and tested capacity to gain the confidence of the electorate,” the statement reiterated.

The PDP called on its members, supporters, and the wider Plateau electorate to remain steadfast and confident in the Party’s ability to secure another mandate because “the Party is fully prepared to once more earn the people’s trust at the polls come 2027.”

