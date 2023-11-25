Plateau 2023: Appeal Court sacks 11 lawmakers

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked 11 members of the Plateau State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Court of Appeal panel, led by Justice Okon Abang, took the decision in a unanimous judgment on Friday.

It held that all the sacked lawmakers scored wasted votes at the time of the March 2023 general election because their party did not have a recognised structure in the state.

Abang, who declared the runner ups, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, as winners, said the PDP violated section 177 of the 1999 Constitution, hence could not sponsor candidates in an election.

Those sacked included Timothy Dantong (Riyom), Rimyat Nanbol (Langtang North Central), Moses Sule (Mikang), Salome Waklek (Pankshin), Bala Fwangji (Mangu South), Maren Ishaku (Bokkos) and Dagogot (Quaanpan North).

Others were Nannim Langyi (Langtang North North), Nimchak Rims (Langtang South) Danjuma Azi (Jos North West) Gwottson Fom (Jos South) and Abubakar Sani idris (Mangu North).