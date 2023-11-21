Plateau 2023: APC candidate speaks on Appeal Court victory

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, has described his affirmation by the Court of Appeal as victory for people, democracy and the rule of law.

The candidate spoke on Monday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, while addressing his jubilant supporters.

It will be recalled that the appellate court on Sunday nullified the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who stood for the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, and declared Yilwatda winner of the election.

Represented by Jubril Banchir, the Deputy Director Administration of his campaign organisation, Yilwatda said his victory was long expected.

Yilwatda said he welcomed the delayed victory with joy and gratitude to God Almighty, adding: “It was better late than never.

“You will recall that immediately the election umpire erred by announcing my opponent in the PDP as the winner, I admonished you all to remain calm as I will explore every legal means to retrieve your lawful mandate.

“Today, I stand tall to say the outcome of these long months of legal battle from the Tribunal to the Appeal Court has vindicated my inherent belief that I and indeed Plateau people have been shortchanged.

“We were shortchanged of the opportunity to witness the implementation of our ACEES agenda, which by now would have started yielding positive results.

“As a principle of personal conviction, I don’t gloat in moments such as this.

“Instead, I wish to, in all humility, accept this victory as the will of God Almighty for Plateau.

“I also warmly welcome my opponent’s decision to appeal this victory at the Supreme Court.

“My indefatigable legal team is more than ready to defend this emphatic victory at the apex court of the land.”

Yiwatda said the court verdict would set precedent and add value to legal jurisprudence in the country.

He called on political actors across party lines to consider the peace of the land and behave with utmost sense of patriotism as they journey through the final leg of the legal battle.

While urging them to put Plateau State first and shun acts capable of heating the polity, Yilwatda enjoined his supporters to be magnanimous in victory and celebrate with modesty, decorum as well as utmost respect for the sensibilities of others.