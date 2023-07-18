Plate Number Violation: Anambra Police pledge support to FRSC on enforcement 

828 828

The Police Command in Anambra has pledged to collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on enforcement of plate number violation in the State.

The State’s new Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, made the pledge when he visited the Sector Commander, FRSC, Adeoye Irelewuyi, in his office in Awka.

Adeoye said: “Following my appointment as the CP in the state, I am visiting sister agencies to establish collaboration because the work cannot be done by one organisation alone.

“The Police will work in synergy with FRSC to serve the people of Anambra in saving lives and property on the roads.

“I also pledge our full support toward the enforcement of plate number violation in the state.’’

He thanked Irelewuyi for the warm reception and urged FRSC officers to keep up the good work.

Earlier, the Sector Commander informed the CP of the ongoing enforcement of number plate violation in the state.

“Due to fake number plate production, the FRSC headquarters, Abuja, has directed total clamp down.

“The Corps will really appreciate and continue to maintain the good synergy with the Anambra State Police,” he said.