Planning: Kwara to commence property enumeration

The Kwara State government is set to commence a detailed enumeration of landed property in the state to gather fresh data for development planning.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the State Governor, Dr Muideen Akorede, made the announcement while featuring on a radio programme on Friday evening.

Akorede explained that the exercise has nothing to do with taxation, but is designed to enable the Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed-led government plan properly for the provision of people-focussed infrastructure and programs. He added that information gathered will also be used for house numbering where none currently exist.

According to him, the enumeration will begin in April across ten local government councils. He therefore, advised members of the public to accord the enumerators all necessary co-operation and support in this regard, saying that the exercise is for the benefit current and future generations of the people.

Meanwhile, the SSA Media has refuted claims that the State government hijacked revenue collection from the local government councils through the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service.

Akorede explained that due to the effectiveness of KWIRS in significantly improving the State’s internally generated revenue, the local councils signed an agreement with the Revenue Service to collect revenue on their behalf and remit amount due to each council monthly.

He noted that the collaboration resulted into an increase in IGR of the 16 local government councils.