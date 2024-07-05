Planned EFCC Protest: NOA mobilises 4,000 staff to track promoters

As security Agencies warn against the planned protests around the country, the National Orientation Agency has activated its civil intelligence network, ordering its 812 offices around the country to identify incident spots and individuals nationwide involved in the planned protest.

The NOA made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by its Deputy Director of Press, Paul Odenyi.

The statement by Odenyi said this directive comes as the EFCC reported that certain individuals, especially those being investigated by the Commission, are mobilising youths, including school children, to stage a nationwide protest against the government.

He quoted the Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, as urging parents and well-meaning Nigerians to advise their wards against getting involved in the planned protest, saying the promoters of the uprising seek to destabilise the country and cut short investigation into their nefarious activities.

While directing the 4,000 staff of the agency to work hard to provide support to security agencies to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the country, Issa-Onilu said the government will continue to provide channels for citizens’ feedback on any government policies, programmes and activities.

He said: “A group has been recruiting young Nigerians, including students, through social media to protest against the EFCC’s operational activities, particularly in enforcing cybercrime laws.”

The NOA DG noted that while the government respects citizens’ right to protest, evidence suggests that corrupt elements under investigation or prosecution are behind this plot, seeking to exploit the protest and threaten national peace and security.

The NOA, therefore, urged Nigerians to report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest EFCC office or law enforcement agency or reach the NOA through its platform: “Say Something,” which is on the agency’s app: “Mobiliser.”

