Two planes were involved in an accident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, The Sun is reporting.

According to the highly influential newspaper, the accident, which occurred on Wednesday, involved two international airlines.

According to The Sun, an Airbus A330-243, owned by Middle East Airlines, with registration number: OD-MEA, ran into a Boeing 777 airplane with registration number: TC-LJC, operated by Turkish Airlines.

The airbus was reported to be taxiing for take-ff when it rammed into the Turkish Airlines cargo plane, which was parked at the international airport apron.

All passengers aboard the aircraft had to disembark.