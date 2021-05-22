Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army on the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Attahiru died along with 10 others in a plane crash on Friday evening in Kaduna State.

In a statement, Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with families and friends of the late Chief of Army Staff and the other victims of the plane crash.

He described Attahiru, the 21st Chief of Army Staff, as a dutiful and committed soldier, who served Nigeria passionately.

The governor commended the late army general’s contributions to the war against insurgency.

According to him, the country will miss his rich experience and knowledge.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Nigerian Army, and families, friends and associates of the late Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers involved in the air crash.

“The late Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru will be sorely missed by Nigerians, especially this period when the country is intensifying the fight against insurgency,’’ Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and grant their families the fortitude to bear the losses.