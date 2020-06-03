The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called for an end to gender-based violence and abuse in the country.

Tinubu made the call via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, tweeting: “Enough is enough.”

The APC leader described the acts of violence against women and young girls as “inexcusable”, adding that there was nothing that could defend the wrongdoings.

He tweeted: “For far too long women and young girls in our nation have suffered the pain, hurt and stigma of gender-based violence and abuse.

“Too many have been hurt, intimated and bullied. Too many have died; violence is inexcusable.

“We are all born of woman and nurtured by woman.

“Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is the most recent name on a list, far too long, of women who have lost their lives at the hands of these vile criminals.

“Today, I rise in solidarity with women in Nigeria to say #enoughisenough.”

Tinubu tweeted the hashtags: “#JusticeforUwa, #JusticeforJennifer #JusticeforTina, #JUSTICE for all victims of gender based violence.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on May 27, a 22-year-old student of the University of Benin, Uwa vera Omozuwa, was raped and murdered at a church in the town.

Similarly, an 18-year-old girl, identified as Jennifer, was allegedly gang raped by five boys reported to be her friends in Kaduna State.

The incident happened in Narayi, a community in Kaduna South Local Government Area.

The boys were said to have carried out the action on the teenager after giving her a liquid content said to be a mixture of alcohol and drugs.

Also, a trigger happy policeman on May 27 allegedly killed a 16-year-old teenager, Tina Ezekwe, at Iyana-Oworo Bus Stop in Lagos.

The policeman was said to have shot dead the girl while attempting to arrest a bus driver.

The driver was alleged to have violated the nationwide curfew imposed by the Federal Government to check the spread the COVID-19.