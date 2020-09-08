Miralem Pjanic has recovered from the coronavirus and will soon join his new club Barcelona.

He announced a little over two weeks ago that he was positive for coronavirus, and that he had to spend 14 days in isolation.

When it comes to symptoms, Pjanic lost his sense of smell and taste, but he did not have a temperature.

Before leaving for Barcelona, he will be tested once again, to confirm that everything is fine.

Pjanic missed the gathering of the national team and the matches of the League of Nations with Italy and Poland precisely because of the positive test for coronavirus.