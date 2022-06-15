Pity Oyedepo doesn’t know difference between AGF, AuGF — Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has accused the founder of Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, of nursing hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina, responding to Oyedepo on his Twitter handle, said the position taken followed the hatred for the President.

Oyedepo had described Buhari’s government as the most wicked and corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

He spoke against the backdrop of the killing of worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo by terrorists, strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, suffering of Nigerians and the alleged fraud perpetrated by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

However, Oyedepo referred to Idris as the Auditor General.

Responding on Tuesday, Adesina tweeted: “The bishop at Ota can’t even get his facts right. Blinded by hatred for PMB, he says Auditor-General stole N80bn.

“Pity! He doesn’t know the difference between Accountant-General (only alleged) and Auditor-General. Like OBJ said long ago, we should begin to ordain our own bishops.”