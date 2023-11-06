Pitch Awards to celebrate one decade with glitz, aplomb

The organisers of Nigeria’s longest-running football awards brand, Nigeria Pitch Awards, have commenced in earnest preparations for the hosting of the 10th edition of the awards.

The Awards, with debut in 2013, has honoured hundreds of Nigerian footballers across 16 categories in the last decade.

Shina Philips, the President of Nigeria Pitch Awards, stated in Abuja on Monday that the Nigeria Pitch Awards had been consistent as a platform for recognising and rewarding talent, industry and patriotism among footballers and other officials.

Philips said: “The awards platform has created opportunities for footballers, football administrators, managers/coaches, referees, journalists and other critical stakeholders to get recognition and honour for their talent, hard work and commitment to the development of the beautiful game.

“Since the maiden edition in 2013, we have given out over 170 awards to deserving players and officials at award ceremonies held in Calabar, Kaduna, Uyo, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Lagos and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.”

ALSO READ:

Oyebanji restates call on FG to immortalise Fajuyi

Appeal Court sacks Kano APC Rep, declares NNNP lawmaker winner

Is President Bola Tinubu really ready for success?, by Ola Emmanuel

Philips enthused about the diligence and sincerity that have imbued the Pitch Awards with its good name over the past 10 years: “We have laid down a voting system founded on our core principles of integrity, transparency and honesty. Despite the dearth of sponsors, we have continued to weather the storm in order to sustain our commitment to the ideals and principles behind the awards.”

The Nigeria Pitch Awards is an annual event which rewards the nation’s best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, forward, manager and Nigeria’s overall best men and women footballers.

Other categories include the State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme, Football-Friendly Governor, Sam Okwaraji Award for Commitment to Nigeria Football, Corporate Sponsor of Football Award and Football Journalist of the Year Awards for the best Print, TV, Radio and Online journalists.

Activities for the 10th edition of the Awards will kick off with a media parley on November 13, 2023 and December 6, 2023 in Lagos and Abuja respectively.

Voting is scheduled to begin on December 4, 2023 and end on January 12, 2024.

The 10th Award Ceremony will be held in March 2024.