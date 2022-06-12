Pirlo becomes Turkish club head coach 

Former Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has officially joined Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk, becoming their new head coach.

The 43-year-old Italian is looking to kickstart his coaching career following a fairly uninspiring year in charge of Juventus, where he achieved a fourth-place finish, a Coppa Italia, and a Supercoppa Italiana title.

As announced by Fatih Karagumruk, Pirlo has signed a one-year contract with the club and will be unveiled on Tuesday next week. He has become the second Italian to coach the Turkish side after Francesco Farioli.

Fatih Karagmuruk achieved an 8th place finish in the Super Lig last season. They have three Italian players in their squad: goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano, defender Davide Biraschi and winger Fabio Borini.

Pirlo spent this season on the sidelines, briefly considering the Sampdoria job before deciding to look elsewhere. Moving abroad now gives the 43-year-old Italian coach the chance to develop his style and gain some experience.