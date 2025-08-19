Piracy destroying Nigeria’s creative economy – FG

The Federal Government has lamented that piracy is destroying the country’s creative economy.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr. John Asein, said this during a sensitization program on the Copyright Act for teachers in Osun on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Asein, represented by the State Coordinator of the commission in Ibadan, Mrs. Oluropo Oke, stated that piracy not only encourages the production of substandard goods but also deprives rightful owners of their income.

He explained that piracy, whether in the form of unauthorised reproduction of textbooks, educational materials, literary works, music, films, or digital content, not only robs creators of their rightful rewards but also undermines the quality and sustainability of creative and educational resources.

To address the issue, Asein stated that one of the ways the law protects and safeguards the rights of individuals in the works they create is through the provision of Act No. 8, the Copyright Act, 2022.

He stated that under the Copyright Act, anyone selling or buying pirated materials would, upon conviction, be liable to a fine, imprisonment, or both.

According to him, piracy is the unauthorised duplication or exhibition of an original work for commercial gain without the consent of the right owner or licensee.

He, however, emphasised that no one should be allowed to “steal” or exploit another person’s work without the owner’s consent or authorisation.

“It is crucial to understand that the fight against piracy is not the sole responsibility of the Nigerian Copyright Commission or law enforcement agencies alone.

“It is a collective duty that begins with awareness and personal commitment,” he said.

Asein said that the sensitisation programme was designed to equip teachers with the knowledge and necessary tools to identify, resist, and discourage acts of piracy, both in the learning environment and in the broader society.

He said that the programme would also acquaint teachers with the legal provisions set out in the new Copyright Act to standardise, guide, and inform general practices and activities of schools regarding the purchasing and distribution of books.

According to him, ignorance or mistake is not an excuse under the law, and being informed is being forewarned.

“As teachers, you have a unique and powerful influence over the next generation. As educators, you stand at the very heart of knowledge creation, dissemination, and preservation.

“Your role goes beyond classroom instruction; you are custodians of intellectual integrity and models for the respect of ideas, innovations, and creative works.

“By modeling respect for intellectual property and teaching your students to value originality, you help instill values that will shape a society where creativity is protected, rewarded, and sustained.

“Piracy may seems like a ‘quick fix’ for access to materials, but its long-term effects are deeply damaging. It discourages authors, publishers, and innovators, erodes the quality of educational resources, and weakens the creative economy,” he said.

Asein further stated that the commission, as a federal government agency responsible for administering, regulating, and enforcing copyright law, would continue to eradicate piracy from the country.

Speaking, the state chairman of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mrs. Esther Awoyemi, said that the sensitisation programme would enable teachers to understand the dangers of buying pirated books.

In his remarks, Mr. Olusegun Adebayo, Director of Curriculum at the Osun Ministry of Education, urged school proprietors to visit the ministry for the contact information of the original authors of books.

According to Adebayo, the state government would continue to educate schools on the dangers of pirated books.

