Pique hints at retirement

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique is ready to hang up the boots at the end of the season.

That’s according to Okdiario’s chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda revealed: “They tell me that he is going to retire at the end of the season unless Xavi asks him not to. He is smart, he is doing well in life and they tell me that he is already winning more off the pitch than on.

“With businesses like the Davis Cup he makes more money than with football. They tell me that he has reached an agreement with (president Joan) Laporta that he could terminate the contract whenever he wanted without prejudice to any of the parties.

“In principle, yes, Piqué retires. Xavi basically has (Sergi) Busquets from the old rockers. Jordi Alba does not make him too funny, I don’t know if he will have him. Nor with Sergi Roberto either.”