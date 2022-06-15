Pique considers legal action over Shakira split report

Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique plans to take legal action over the reporting of his split with popstar, Shakira.

Sources interviewed by 20minutos stated that Pique is very angry about the way the whole situation is unfolding and the way his image is being publicly stained.

Little is known for certain about Pique and Shakira’s split and, despite the former couple’s appeal for privacy and respect that void of information has been filled with many different claims.

As such, Pique intends to defend his name and is considering legal action against those he believes are slandering him with misinformation.

However, such a decision may run against Barca management that has insisted Pique stay out of the public spotlight if he wants to continue his career at the Nou Camp.