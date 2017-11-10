Pipeline vandalism; Olu of Warri appeals to Niger Delta Avengers

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli has appealed to the Niger Delta Avengers not to attack oil installations as no meaningful development can be achieved through violence.

Ikenwoli gave the warning on Friday while on a peace-building visit to the monarch of Agbon Kingdom in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta, Mike Omeru in his Isiokolo palace.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to fulfill its promises to the region in order to sustain the existing peace.

The royal father said that the springing up of different militancy groups does put the region in a good light before the government, “that is why we are not being taken serious’’.

Omeru said: “I plead with the Avengers not to attack oil installations but the Federal government should also fulfill its promises.

“We need to unite and speak with one voice as a people so that government can take us serious. We cannot achieve any good thing through violence.

“We should stop the proliferation of militancy in the Niger Delta.

“When I ascended the throne, I made it clear that one of my priorities is to build peace among the different ethnic groups in Delta and that is why I am here today.’’

In his remarks, the host, Omeru thanked the Ikenwoli and his chiefs for the visit and also reaffirmed the importance of unity in building a better Delta.

He said: “This is the first time an Olu of Warri is visiting Agbon Kingdom. This togetherness will bring peace and progress between Agbon and the Itsekiri nation.”