Pipeline protection contract: Now is the time to back Tantita – IYN

The Ijaw Youths Network has called on stakeholders in the Niger Delta to support Tantita Security Services in the crucial task of reducing the harrowing theft of the nation’s crude oil resources.

The IYN urged all sons and daughters of the oil rich Niger Delta who indicated interest in the execution of the pipeline protection contract to show the requisite spirit of sportsmanship by providing the necessary support to Tantita.

The youth organization with branches across the Ijaw nation, noted that the Niger Delta and indeed Nigeria would have more to gain than any recourse to strife, protest, sabotage and any untoward action.

The IYN Coordinator, Frank Ebikabo and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, noted that the award and renewal of the contract went through a competitive bidding process in strict adherence to the laws of the land.

They noted further that the award of a critical contract for the protection of pipelines which is central to the nation’s economy cannot be subject of sentiments.

The duo recalled that Tantita which convincingly executed the first phase of the security contract was able to engage 17,500 youths in the Niger Delta in the fight against oil thieves.

The IYN said that it is seriously inclined to believe that Tantita Security Services Limited will not deviate from its record of engaging the youths of the Niger Delta in the patriotic duty to rid the nation of oil thieves in this second phase.

IYN also called on the leadership of Tantita to extend the hand of fellowship once again to all stakeholders including those who opposed the company’s bid for the renewed contract.

Ebikabo and Ebiaridor also urged the company to ensure effective justification of the huge confidence reposed in it by the President and the leadership of the NNPC by increasing crude oil production in the country….

“The Ijaw Youth Network met at Gelegelegbene, Edo State, on Thursday to deliberate on issues of interest affecting the Ijaw nation prominent among which was the issue of opposition from unexpected quarters against the Tantita Security Services Limited.

Congress called on all indigenes of the Niger Delta who made unsuccessful attempts to get the contract for pipeline protection to join forces with Tantita to fight the dangerous oil thieves in Nigeria.

“We are in no doubt that Tantita Security Services Limited which engaged a total of 17,500 and other prominent people from the Niger Delta in the campaign against oil theft will focus on youth engagement.

“We also call on the sponsors of Tantita Security Services Limited to sustain their magnanimity in victory by extending the hand of fellowship to others.

Tantita should note that it is carrying a heavy burden and responsibility with the massive trust reposed on the firm by the President and the leaders of the petroleum sector.

We, therefore, encourage the company to be firm In the pursuit of its onerous goal to rid this country of the scourge of oil theft.